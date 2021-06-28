BPOM approves conducting clinical test on Ivermectin as COVID-19 drug

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) gave the nod to conducting the clinical test for Ivermectin to evaluate its effectiveness and safety for treating COVID-19 patients in Indonesia.

“Surely, with the approval, the clinical trial of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 drug can be conducted soon,” BPOM head Penny K. Lukito stated during a virtual press conference here on Monday.

The approval was given on the basis of several considerations, including the disease transmission situation, global publication on Ivermectin use, and the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) guidelines on treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The clinical trial is planned to be conducted at eight hospitals: Persahabatan Hospital, Prof. Dr. Sulianti Saroso Infectious Disease Hospital, Gatot Subroto Army Hospital, Dr. Esnawan Antariksa Air Force Hospital, Suyoto Hospital, and Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital for COVID-19 in Jakarta as well as Soedarso Hospital in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, and Adam Malik Hospital in Medan, North Sumatra.

“For patients in need of this drug but cannot participate in the clinical trial, doctors can prescribe this drug in accordance with the approved protocols for clinical trial,” she remarked.

Earlier, the BPOM stated that Ivermectin could not yet be used in medication for COVID-19 patients, as the clinical trial data was yet unavailable.

“We still have to collect data on clinical test, and currently, it was not conclusive yet to support the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19,” she explained.

Lukito cautioned the public against purchasing the drug without a doctor’s prescription.

According to BPOM, Ivermectin 12 mg is registered in Indonesia for worm infection. The drug is given in a single dose of 150-200 mcg per kilogram of body weight once a year.

It was classified as a prescription drug, which is available to the public on prescription only.

Long-term consumption without prescription could cause side-effects, such as joint pain, skin rash, fever, headache, constipation, diarrhea, drowsiness, and Steven-Johnson Syndrome.

