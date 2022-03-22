Azerbaijani deputy FM holds series of meetings in Pakistan

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Pakistani Defence Production Minister, Joint Azerbaijan-Pakistan Commission Co-Chair Zobaida Jalal have met as part of Mammadov’s visit to Pakistan to attend the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, the Foreign Ministry has reported. Mammadov noted that June 2022 would mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and would see a number of events on this occasion. Speaking of the sincere relations between the two coun…

Read More