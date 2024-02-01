Australian newspaper introduces nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam



Sydney: Herald Sun – one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia, has ran an article listing the nine best things for tourists to do when visiting Vietnam, attached with many impressive images of tourist attractive destinations in the Southeast Asian country.

The article affirmed as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, Vietnam is fast becoming a destination of choice for Australian holidaymakers.

The first activity spotlighted by the newspaper is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province.

The best way to explore Ha Long Bay, which is undoubtedly Vietnam’s best known natural attraction in Vietnam, is from the water, the newspaper said, adding that a six-hour boat tour is an ideal way to introduce yourself to the majesty of the region.

It also mentioned some activities that tourists should experience in the bay such as visiting caves and Ti Top island to relax on the beach and try a bamboo row boat.

The other activities include visiting Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho

Chi Minh City; exploring HCM City on two wheels; taking in a water puppet show at the Golden Dragon in HCM City; eating in Hanoi; walking the ocean floor in Nha Trang; shopping, cooking and eating at a floating market; trekking hills of Sapa; and visiting train street in Hoi An. /.

Source: Vietnam News Agency