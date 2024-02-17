Arrest of additional accounts of a gang of fake horses on the pages of famous gold department stores to trick investors.



Bangkok, Police from the Office of the Provincial Administrative Organization arrested a 25-year-old man who was involved in a fake operation on a famous gold department store’s website, causing losses of nearly 4 million baht.

Police from the Central Police Station arrested Mr. Theerasak or Aek, 25 years old, a suspect under an arrest warrant on charges of conspiring to defraud the public. At a house in Mueang District, Lamphun Province, after a group of victims reported that the criminal claimed to be the Facebook page of a famous gold shop. Inviting people to invest in stock trading gives profits as high as 20-30%, but when the victims invest a larger amount of money. Unable to withdraw money There are many victims. The initial damage was nearly 4 million baht, while the investigation found more than 1,200 million baht in circulating accounts in this movement.

Later, officials asked the court to issue arrest warrants for 50 suspects, leading to an operation to root out the fake page gang. Scam inviting

to trade stocks At the end of last year At that time, 26 suspects were arrested.

Recently, the expansion officers found that Mr. Teerasak acted as a horse account for this movement. So he arrested him. Initially, he denied all the allegations. Meanwhile, officials will quickly track down the remaining suspects to prosecute.

Source: Thai News Agency