Agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus up nearly 2.9-fold



Hanoi: Vietnam earned some 9.84 billion USD from agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first two months of this year, representing a year-on-year rise of 50.3%, and a trade surplus of 2.68 billion USD, up nearly 2.9-fold, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported.

In February alone, the revenue stood at 4.48 billion USD, up 21.8% year-on-year, but down 16.5% from January.

Of the two-month value, agriculture contributed 5.18 billion USD, up 55.7%; forestry products, 2.9 billion USD, up 59.7%; and aquatic products, 1.37 million USD, up 28.9%.

The ministry said key items like wood products, coffee, fruits and vegetables, rice, cashew nuts, and shrimp saw increases in export revenue, ranging from 20.5% to 85%. Tra fish (pangasius), however, dropped 0.7% to only 224 million USD.

In terms of markets, agro-forestry-fishery exports to Asia were valued at 4.55 billion USD, up 43%; America, 2.31 billion USD, up 74.2%; Europe, 1.28 billion USD, up 52.6%; Oceania, 135 million USD, up 48.8%; and Africa

, 129 million USD, up 60.4%.

The US, China and Japan remained the three biggest importers, accounting for 21.5%, 21%, and 7.2%, respectively.

The ministry said it will continue handling market-related issues to facilitate agro-fishery exports, and implement projects to boost exports to such markets as China, the US, Japan and the European Union (EU), while approaching new, promising ones in the Middle East and Africa.

It will also help businesses optimise free trade agreements, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and sign new contracts./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency