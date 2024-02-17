Agreed on the draft principles Act establishing the Court of Appeal for Drug Cases



Bangkok, “Nalini” Thai Trade Representative Discussion with Air India executives to propose opening routes to secondary cities Distribute tourists from the main cities Delighted after using the free visa policy The number of Indian tourists has returned to similar to pre-COVID levels.

Mrs. Nalinee Thaweesin, Thai Trade Representative Discussion with Air India executives proposing to open routes to secondary cities Distributing tourists from major cities such as Bangkok and Phuket, revealing that in the three months after the announcement of the 30-day visa exemption measure, the number of Indian tourists returned to a level similar to before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mrs. Nalini revealed after discussion with Mr. Sumeet Gosain, Head of International Sales (Head of International Sales) and the Air India executive team who came to meet at the residence that she had proposed to Air India to open a direct flight route to Thailand. In provinces other than Bangkok and Phuket where the airline already has flights. T

o support the connection and to promote other provinces in Thailand to be more well known to Indian tourists. This is because Air India is undergoing a major change in the company’s structure. (Transformation Program) and a large order of more than 470 aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing will be an important supporting factor for Air India to consider increasing the number. flight frequency and open up new routes to Thailand. Air India is also ready to support and promote travel to Thailand for married couples. and additional groups of attendees or seminars as well

Mrs. Nalini provided additional information. He and the Air India executives also discussed opportunities arising from the policy. Visa free in terms of tourist travel Air India executives praised the policy as a great convenience for Indian tourists. And most importantly, it also strengthens Thailand as a destination country that Indian tourists want to visit.

‘Thailand has announced a 30-day visa exemption measure for Indian tourists, effectiv

e from 10 October 2023 – 10 May 2024. It was found that in the first 3 months, there were an average of 160,000 Indian tourists traveling to Thailand per month. people and brings the number of Indian tourists traveling to Thailand in 2023 to more than 1.62 million, which exceeds the set target by more than 14.16 percent,’ Mrs. Nalini concluded.

Source: Thai News Agency