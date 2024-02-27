A young drug addict brutally murdered his grandmother and grandfather by slashing the neck and second hand.

Bangkok: The most brutal young junkie! He slashed the head and neck, cut off the hands of two grandparents and died in the garden. He confessed that he was angry and asked for money to buy methamphetamine to use. But the deceased didn’t give it.

Huai Pling Police Arrested Mr. Suthon, age 35, brutally murdered Mr. Somboon, age 79, and Mrs. Wan, age 70, two husband and wife from Sisaket Province. Work for hire raising cows and planted watermelon in the palm orchard area, Lam Phlai Subdistrict, Thepha District, Songkhla Province, where the two dead people were found in the ditch. Examine the condition of the husband’s corpse He was struck by a sharp object in the neck, head, and back of the body with severe wounds, and his wife was slashed in the head, neck, and right wrist until bones were torn. It is estimated that he died at least 12 hours ago.

During the investigation, Mr. Suthon, the perpetrator, testified that he went to ask for money from the deceased. I’m going to buy amphetamines to take. But the dece

ased was not available. Out of anger and lack of medicine, he committed murder. Previously, he had worked as a contractor in Nathawi District and had recently moved back to work in his hometown where the crime occurred.

Recently, reporters went to Ban Krabi Nuea. Nong Ya Lat Subdistrict Kantharalak District Sisaket Province To contact relatives of the deceased and met Mr. Praiboon Tringen, village headman, Village No. 8, who is a cousin of the deceased. I was shocked when I received the news. and regretted that they had left without time to say goodbye to their children and relatives. Both of them moved to be with their sons in Songkhla. and hired to tap rubber for almost a year. Both are good-natured people. like to help people As far as I know, there is still one child still living in Kantharalak District. But he is not in this village and cannot be contacted. Nowadays, drugs work without knowing brother or sister. It’s very epidemic. I’ve only seen it in the news. I didn’t think it would happen to my own

relatives. As for the funeral It would probably be held in Songkhla because of my son and grandchildren. of those who died there

Source: Thai News Agency