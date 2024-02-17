A young businessman mysteriously dies in a luxury home. Relatives are worried that the case is not progressing.



Bangkok, Relatives are confused about the mysterious death of a young businessman at his luxury home in the Muang Thong Thani area. Call on the Saimai page to survive. After the autopsy results found Skull fracture – broken bone

A 48-year-old man, a cousin of the deceased Mr. Nirut, said that his younger brother had lived in this house alone for more than ten years. Before being found dead on January 27, the latest image was recorded by CCTV on January 21. The deceased rode a motorcycle out to buy food. and returned to the house while the family was unable to contact the deceased. So he sent a nearby relative to look and found him lying dead in a pool of blood.

Later on January 28, doctors determined the cause of death. that the skull was broken and found a broken cervical spine and heart The doctor said that he could not die on his own. Therefore, it is recommended to report the matter again. So he gathered evidence and reported it to the police. Now the family is left wondering who did it.

