Webull Expands into Australia

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Webull Corporation (“Webull”), the owner of the popular Webull trading platform, today announced the launch of its retail brokerage services in Australia. Through licensed financial services trading firm Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. (“Webull Australia”), a subsidiary of Webull, Australian residents can now trade U.S.-listed equities, ETFs, options, and fractional shares, all at low commissions through the award-winning Webull app. The Webull platform also makes available news, industry data and educational materials to provide investors with the tools needed to make informed investment decisions.

Bernard Teo, head of Webull’s Asia-Pacific operations, stated, “We are excited to start our business in Australia, which becomes our third market in the Asia-Pacific region following successful launches in Hong Kong last year and Singapore earlier this year. Webull’s trading platform has become very popular in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and we are confident that our offering of powerful trading tools within a convenient mobile format at low commissions will be equally appealing to Australia’s investors. This marks another exciting step in Webull’s mission to help global investors enjoy tech and enjoy investing.”

Webull Australia secured its Australian Financial Services License from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in June 2022. While its offering will initially be limited to U.S.-listed securities, Webull Australia hopes to secure participant membership to the ASX and Cboe Australia in the first half of 2023, which will allow it to offer local Australian securities. Webull Australia also plans to offer Hong Kong-listed securities in 2023.

Rob Talevski, Chief Executive Officer of Webull Australia, said, “Australian investors should be very excited about Webull’s arrival. Australians love cutting-edge technologies and are by their nature internationally focused. We are confident that Webull’s mobile-first platform providing information, tools, and investment access to key global markets is an excellent fit for the Australian market.”

The Webull trading platform launched in the United States in 2018 through a subsidiary of Webull that is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. U.S. residents can also trade cryptocurrencies over the Webull platform through an arrangement with our partner, Apex Crypto LLC. In 2021, Webull was the second most downloaded app among pure-play brokerages in the U.S., according to mobile and data analytics firm App Annie. Trading over Webull’s platform is also available in Hong Kong and Singapore through Webull entities licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, respectively.

The Webull trading platform can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information about Webull, visit Webull’s corporate website at https://www.webullcorp.com. For media inquiries, please contact Jay Walsh at walsh@webull-us.com.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors 24/7 access to financial markets around the world. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and fractional shares, through Webull’s trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

