FonesLife offers the 7,000-plex SomaScan® Platform as Japan’s first SomaLogic™ Certified Site

TOKYO and BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomic technology, announced today that Tokyo-based FonesLife Corporation, will be the first SomaLogic Certified Site in Japan. The new site will offer the 7,000-plex SomaScan® Assay in their labs and provide SomaScan data to their customers. By becoming a SomaLogic Certified Site, FonesLife can now run assays on SomaLogic’s SomaScan Platform—the largest commercially available proteomic platform—and accelerate their own research and provide additional opportunities to utilize the industry-leading platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

“SomaScan data can now be produced in Japan, which gives us faster results and makes it possible to work with samples that are difficult to take out of the country,” said FonesLife Chief Executive Officer Naoto Egawa. “Our goal is to dramatically expand our business as a scientific service provider in the expanding Asian market.”

The SomaLogic Certified Site program gives labs and institutions—including academia and contract research organizations (CROs)—access to the SomaScan Assay, with more than 7,000 protein measurements per sample and up to 90 samples per assay kit. SOMAmer® reagents have been optimized for specificity with specific binding to target epitopes with coefficients of variation (CVs) of approximately 5 percent, versus polyclonal antibodies that can result in non-specific binding, with CVs as high as 25 percent.

“The Certified Sites program allows us to expand the availability of our platform to labs and institutions around the world,” said Executive Vice President of SomaLogic’s Life Sciences business, Adam Taich. “Japan is a rapidly growing market for translational work in life sciences and clinical research and we are excited about this opportunity to deepen our long partnership with FonesLife.”

SomaLogic launched the Certified Site program in 2022 with labs at the National Institutes of Health, Washington University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. New sites are expected to be added in 2023 in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America.

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 550,000 samples to date.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projections, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “continue,” “will likely result,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including factors which are beyond SomaLogic’s control. You should carefully consider these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described under Part I, Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SomaLogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company will not and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Media Contact

Emilia Costales

720-798-5054

ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contacts

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa@gilmartinir.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8716676