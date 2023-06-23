Vietnamese cuisine popularised in Netherlands

Spouses of the Vietnamese Ambassador and other diplomats together with female diplomats of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands have hosted a programme to popularise the Vietnamese culture and cuisine to ASEAN and international friends within the framework of the activities of the ASEAN Women Group in the Netherlands (ALC).

The monthly event aims to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and solidarity among the embassies of ASEAN countries in the Netherlands.

Attending the event, Mayelinne de Lara, representative of The Diplomat Magazine of the Netherlands and the EU, said she feels more deeply the special relationship among ASEAN countries and diplomatic families in the ASEAN community in the Netherlands.

She proposed an idea of organising a common cultural event of embassies of ASEAN countries and many other foreign embassies in the Netherlands in the coming time to popularise the unique culture and cuisine of ASEAN countries in general and of Vietnam in particular to the Dutch people.

Participants at the event had a taste of Vietnamese food and participated a spring roll making competition./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency