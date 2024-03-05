Upper Thailand is hot – Bangkok has a maximum of 38 degrees.



Bangkok, The Meteorological Department reveals that upper Thailand will have hot and hazy weather during the day. Bangkok – surrounding area, maximum temperature 36-38 degrees, thunderstorms in 10% of the area.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours Low pressure due to heat covers upper Thailand. While the southerly and southeast winds blow over upper Thailand. This characteristic causes the area to be hot and hazy during the day. And thunderstorms can occur in some areas. People are asked to be careful of dangers from thunderstorms. and strong wind gusts that may occur during this period as well.

For the easterly and southeast winds blow over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea. This characteristic causes the southern region to still have thunderstorms in some places. The wind waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate. There will be waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 2 meters high. In the upper Gulf of Thail

and and the Andaman Sea, waves will be about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be more than 1 meter high. Boat sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and Navigate with caution in the Andaman Sea. And avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust in this period: Northern region, Northeastern region, western side and upper central region There is moderate to high accumulation of dust/smog. Because the wind that blows over it is weak. and has poor ventilation

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok-Metropolitan area: Hot weather with haze during the day. With thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, minimum temperature 27-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 36-38 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northern region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 17-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 37-39 degrees Celsius, southerly winds 5-15 km./hr.

Northeastern Regio

n: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Chaiyaphum Province. and Nakhon Ratchasima Lowest temperature 20-26 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 36-38 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind speed 10-15 km/hr.

Central region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 26-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 37-39 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Hot weather with haze during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 20 percent of the area, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-38 degrees Celsius, southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. The sea has low waves. More than 1 meter. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 20 percent of th

e area, mostly in Phetchaburi Province. Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius. From Surat Thani Province: southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high in the area. There are thunderstorms with waves more than 1 meter high. From Nakhon Si Thammarat Province down: easterly winds 15-35 km/hr. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms there are waves more than 2 meters high.

Southern Region (West Coast): Hot weather during the day. There will be thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has wave heights of about 1. meters away from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 1 meter.

Source: Thai News Agency