Ticket Scam Victims Urged to Beware of Repeated Scam



BANGKOK, Cyber ??police have cautioned victims who purchased concert tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore and subsequently fell victim to scams to report their cases solely through the website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th.

This warning comes in light of recent incidents where Swifties found themselves unable to enter the concert venue on March 3 despite having purchased tickets. Moreover, multiple Thai nationals were found with tickets bearing the same seat numbers.

In response to this, cyber police urged victims to report online to prevent further fraudulent activities. They emphasized that reports should only be made through the specified website and clarified that the cyber police do not accept reports via social media platforms such as Facebook, Messenger, Line, or any other websites or applications.

Furthermore, victims are reminded that there are no fees associated with online reporting, and any requests for money transfer should be considered suspicious.

The ticket scam has sparked o

utcry among Taylor Swift fans who were deceived into purchasing fake tickets, causing them to miss out on the concert in Singapore.

The total number of Thai victims is estimated to be no less than 120, with losses ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of baht per person, not including additional expenses such as airfare and accommodation. Disappointment among the victims is palpable.

Currently, victims are banding together and focusing their efforts on a ticket reseller’s account on the social media platform ‘X.’

The reseller has assured that they are actively collecting evidence to file a formal complaint and are prepared to take full responsibility for the situation. -819

Source: Thai News Agency