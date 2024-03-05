Ticket Scam Victims Urged to Beware of Repeated Scam


BANGKOK, Cyber ??police have cautioned victims who purchased concert tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore and subsequently fell victim to scams to report their cases solely through the website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th.

This warning comes in light of recent incidents where Swifties found themselves unable to enter the concert venue on March 3 despite having purchased tickets. Moreover, multiple Thai nationals were found with tickets bearing the same seat numbers.

In response to this, cyber police urged victims to report online to prevent further fraudulent activities. They emphasized that reports should only be made through the specified website and clarified that the cyber police do not accept reports via social media platforms such as Facebook, Messenger, Line, or any other websites or applications.

Furthermore, victims are reminded that there are no fees associated with online reporting, and any requests for money transfer should be considered suspicious.

The ticket scam has sparked o
utcry among Taylor Swift fans who were deceived into purchasing fake tickets, causing them to miss out on the concert in Singapore.

The total number of Thai victims is estimated to be no less than 120, with losses ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of baht per person, not including additional expenses such as airfare and accommodation. Disappointment among the victims is palpable.

Currently, victims are banding together and focusing their efforts on a ticket reseller’s account on the social media platform ‘X.’

The reseller has assured that they are actively collecting evidence to file a formal complaint and are prepared to take full responsibility for the situation. -819

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.