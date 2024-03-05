The Royal Thai Navy held the opening ceremony of the 2024 Navy Training.



Admiral Adung Phan-iam, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Presided over the opening ceremony of the 2024 Navy training at the Navy Training Field No. 15, Hat Yao, Samae San, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. with high-ranking commanders of the Navy and the commanders of the Naval Training Directorate for the year 2024 welcomed

On this occasion, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy He gave advice to the military personnel participating in the training. and watch demonstrations of military operations which consists of forces from combat units and various support units in the Navy came to participate in the demonstration operation. It was an operation against amphibious landing forces. special operations force and weapons from surface ships and aircraft. In addition, there was a demonstration of the defense of important areas on shore. With anti-aircraft force and shore protection as well.

The Navy has continuously organized annual navy training. To maintain the readiness of various units in following the national

defense plan. It is training in normal situations up to the level of national defense.

Source: Thai News Agency