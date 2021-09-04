SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oligo Meeting is purposefully designed to bring people together to share incredible advancements in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. While still unable to come together in person, OTS leadership believes in the power of sharing science and the dedicated organizing committee has planned a professional, outstanding, and exciting event in which attendees will join leading scientists from around the world.

Last year’s virtual meeting was extraordinarily successful, and this year’s virtual conference has been carefully planned to be even more seamlessly engaging and productive. All the components of the in-person annual meeting will be included: sessions, short talks, posters, exhibitors, and networking, which will be accessed through one online platform. Recorded talks and posters can be viewed on-demand through December 31, 2021, for all registered delegates. A fun and interactive networking tool will be available throughout the entire four days of the meeting, 24 hours a day.

Session topics feature Nucleic Acid Chemistry, Rare Diseases, 20th Anniversary of Mammalian RNAi, Delivery, Genome and RNA Editing, Bob Letsinger, PhD – 100 Years of History, and the Awards Presentation. The final sessions include two Oligonucleotide Preclinical sessions and finish with the highly anticipated Clinical Studies session.

This year’s featured event speakers include an outstanding lineup of leading experts covering a broad range of oligonucleotide-based disciplines.

Stanley T. Crooke, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of n-Lorem Foundation and founder, former CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Ionis led the scientific development of a new platform for drug discovery: antisense technology. He engineered the creation of one of the largest, more advanced development pipelines in the biotechnology industry.

John Maraganore, PhD, is the CEO and Director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which has led the translation of RNA interference from Nobel Prize-winning discovery into an innovative, entirely new class of medicines.

Marie Wikström Lindholm, PhD, SVP and Head of Molecular Design at Silence Therapeutics built and leads a skilled team at Silence focusing on fine-tuning the design of their proprietary GalNAc-conjugated siRNA technology and exploring siRNA delivery outside the hepatocyte.

Craig Mello, PhD, is a joint winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of RNA interference. He has been involved in several RNAi-based biotechnology companies and recently co-founded Atalanta Therapeutics.

Kelvin K. Ogilvie, PhD, a leading expert on biotechnology, bioorganic chemistry, and genetic engineering, invented the drug Ganciclovir and developed a general method for the chemical synthesis of large RNA molecules, which is still the basis for RNA synthesis worldwide.

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, PhD oversees all drug research across in vivo and engineered cell therapy areas as Chief Scientific Officer at Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing curative genome editing treatments to positively transform the lives of people with genetic diseases.

These are just a few of the many experts that attendees will hear from as they present interesting and cutting-edge topics. Last year’s virtual conference received rave reviews from participants and this year’s virtual meeting is expected to be even more spectacular.

