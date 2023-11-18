Rare stump-tailed macaque released to nature in Ha Giang



A stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides), a rare primate species, was released to the wild in the Chi San Nature Reserve in Meo Vac district, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on November 17.

The 12kg macaque, in good health condition when being released, had been discovered and cared for by a local resident before it was handed over to the forest protection division of Meo Vac, the division said.

The stump-tailed macaque was listed in Appendix IIB of the Government’s Decree No 06/2019/ND-CP on the management of endangered and rare forest plant and animal species and the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The Chi San Nature Reserve covers nearly 5,500ha in five communes and one township of Meo Vac district. It is home to 663 flora and 121 fauna species, including 58 plant and 22 animal ones listed in the red data books of Vietnam and the world.

The same day, the forest protection division of Dong Phu district, the southern

province of Binh Phuoc, received a crested serpent eagle (Spilornis cheela) which is also a threatened species.

A local resident caught the bird while working at a rubber plantation and then handed over it to the Dong Phu forest protection force, which said the eagle will receive care for a period of time and be reintroduced back to the nature when its health becomes stable./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency