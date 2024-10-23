Korean Author’s Book on Late Vietnamese Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Released



Hanoi: A new book by Korean author Cho Chulhyeon, titled “Truyen ve Tong Bi thu Nguyen Phu Trong” (Stories of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong), was launched by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House. The release occurred on October 23, marking 100 days since the passing of the late Party leader. The 344-page publication delves into the life and career of General Secretary Trong, covering his early years, educational background, and progression through various significant roles, including Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly, and multiple terms as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the book provides a comprehensive account of General Secretary Trong’s contributions and leadership throughout his career. It highlights his tenure as Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee from 2000 to 2006, followed by his role as Chairman of the National Assembly between 2006 and 2011. The narrative continues with his three consec

utive terms as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, where he served during the 11th, 12th, and 13th tenures. The book aims to shed light on the late leader’s impact on Vietnam’s political landscape.