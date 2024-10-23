Northeast Sees Temperature Drop as Tropical Storm Approaches

Bangkok: The Northeast region is experiencing a noticeable drop in temperatures, falling by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, as the Meteorological Department warns of continued rain in various parts of the country. Alongside the cooling trend, attention is focused on the path of Tropical Storm “Chami,” also known as “Trami,” which is advancing toward the region.

According to Thai News Agency, a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is extending over the upper Northeastern region and is projected to continue affecting the upper North and lower Northeastern regions. This phenomenon is leading to cooler temperatures and strong winds. Meanwhile, a monsoon trough is affecting areas in the lower Central, upper Southern, and Eastern regions, resulting in thunderstorms in some Northern and Eastern parts and heavy rain in the Central and Upper Southern regions. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions for their health due to the changing weather conditions.

The maritime conditions reveal moderate waves

in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with the former experiencing waves between 1 to 2 meters high and the latter around 1 meter high. In regions with thunderstorms, wave heights exceed 2 meters, prompting sailors to navigate carefully and avoid areas experiencing severe weather.

In addition, Tropical Storm “Trami” is currently positioned over the eastern Philippines and is expected to move into the upper South China Sea by October 24-25, 2024. Travelers planning to visit the Philippines are advised to monitor weather updates closely before their departure.