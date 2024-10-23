Police Raid Uncovers Drug Use Among Monks in Nonthaburi Temple**

Nonthaburi: Police conducted a raid at a well-known temple in Nonthaburi Province, revealing that five monks had used drugs, leading to their disrobing. The operation, initiated after complaints from locals, also uncovered drug paraphernalia and other illicit items in the monks’ quarters.

According to Thai News Agency, authorities from Bang Sri Muang Police Station, alongside local government officials and relevant agencies, executed the raid after receiving reports of drug use among monks and the presence of laywomen in the quarters. The raid targeted a two-story building within the temple premises, consisting of 12 quarters. In one of the quarters, officers discovered methamphetamine pills, drug paraphernalia, and other illicit items. Five junior monks were found with drugs in their systems and were subsequently taken to Phra Khru Sophitkittiyaphon, the abbot of Wat Bot Don Phrom, for disrobing. The monks, identified as Mr. Anuwat, 26, Mr. Itthiphon, 40, Mr. Kittisak, 40, Mr. Saran, 27, and Mr. Yuthana, 31

, confessed to drug use.

The authorities are expanding their investigation to track down individuals responsible for distributing the drugs to the monks. The disrobed monks face charges of drug use and possession and have been handed over for legal proceedings.

In the aftermath of the raid, Mr. Uthai, the 65-year-old abbot of the temple, stated that the monks had been recently ordained and initially conducted themselves appropriately. However, they began engaging in suspicious activities and ignored warnings from the temple. He noted that the presence of laywomen in the quarters was a recurring issue, and had the police arrived earlier, they might have caught the women with drugs and condoms.

Phra Ratcha Thammathirat, also known as Phra Payom Kalyano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaew, commented that the disrobed monk misunderstood the purpose of ordination, using it as a means to earn money rather than for spiritual study. He criticized the behavior as damaging to the religion’s reputation and urged individuals

seeking financial gain to pursue work outside the monastic community.