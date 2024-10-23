Victims of Nong Carrot House Scam Reveal Financial Devastation and Threats

Bangkok: Victims of the Nong Carrot house sharing scam have come forward to disclose financial losses totaling billions of baht, primarily affecting monks in the Isan region. The victims, who were lured into investing with promises of future financial security, have been left destitute and intimidated against reporting the fraud to authorities. Meanwhile, Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU) has launched an investigation to clarify its involvement in the scandal.

According to Thai News Agency, the scam, which was promoted through the Facebook page E-Sao Khue Khao, involved a pyramid scheme orchestrated by Dr. P., who convinced numerous monks to invest with the assurance that their profits would support Buddhist temples or provide personal financial stability. The initial estimates of damages have reached 1,000 million baht, affecting over 100 monks and novices. Mr. Dechachat, a 60-year-old victim from Roi Et Province, recounted selling nine buffaloes to Dr. P. to fund his investment, only to find

himself unable to withdraw his money and unable to contact the organizer. The tragic aftermath left his buffaloes dead or emaciated, and his family struggling without financial resources.

Victims like Mr. Dechachat, who previously feared speaking out due to threats, have begun to voice their grievances. They describe the charismatic Dr. P., a former monk himself, as having used religious teachings to attract and deceive investors. The scam’s collapse has left many victims jobless and without recourse, sparking calls for accountability and justice.

Amidst the fallout, Phra Ratchawacharasabandit, Vice President for Planning and Development at MCU, addressed concerns regarding the use of MCU campuses for a seminar linked to the scam. He asserted that MCU had no involvement and emphasized that any engagement by university personnel in the scheme was personal and not institutional. A fact-finding committee has been established at the Khon Kaen Campus to investigate, though initial inquiries suggest no monks affi

liated with MCU invested with Dr. P.

Source: Thai News Agency