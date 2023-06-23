PPIH sets up health posts ahead of peak of hajj

If the patients need further healthcare, they can be referred to the primary health post in Arafah, the Indonesian Hajj Health Clinic (KKHI) in Mecca, or any local hospital in Saudi Arabia. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Hajj Organizing Committee (PPIH) in Saudi Arabia has set up a primary medical post and some satellite health posts ahead of peak of hajj in Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina.”A primary health post as well as six satellite posts have been built at several locations near the congregation’s tents in Arafah,” spokesperson for the Central PPIH, Akhmad Fauzin, said here on Thursday. The establishment of the posts aims to provide closer health facilities for pilgrims, he added. The satellite medical posts only provide first aid, he noted. “If the patients need further healthcare, they can be referred to the primary health post in Arafah, the Indonesian Hajj Health Clinic (KKHI) in Mecca, or any local hospital in Saudi Arabia,” Fauzinsaid. He informed that the primary health post in Arafah can accommodate around 30 treatment beds and is equipped to treat pilgrims suffering from heat stroke. The pilgrims will reach Arafah on the 9th day of the final month in the Islamic calendar, Dhu al-Hijjah, which is estimated to fall on June 27, 2023. fter completing their Hajj rituals at Arafah, the pilgrims will spend the night at Muzdalifah, Fauzin informed. total of 11 health posts, which will be operated by the health team from KKHI in Mecca, have been readied in Muzdalifah. These posts will open for only one night when the pilgrims are in Muzdalifah. In the morning, the health personnel will return to KKHI in Mecca, while the pilgrims will continue their journey to Mina. The PPIH official said that his party has built a primary health post in Mina, which will be operated by medical officers from KKHI Medina. “The health team of KKHI in Mecca will be on standby to handle referral cases from the health post in Mina,” he informed. Fauzin said that a total of 197,667 pilgrims from 516 flight groups had arrived in Saudi Arabia as of 12 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB/UTC+7) on June 21, 2023, based on the Religious Affairs Ministry’s Computerized Information Systems of Hajj Pilgrimage (Siskohat). “Meanwhile, the number of pilgrims who passed away in Saudi Arabia was 109 people,” he added.

Source: Antara News Agency