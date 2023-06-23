Path for U17 Thais to go to the World Cup

June 23 – The path of “Chang Suek Youth Players”, the Thai national team, aged not over 17 years old, who qualified for the final 8 teams of the Asian Football Championship. and have a chance to qualify for the World Cup Under 17 years old

Asian Football Championship Model under 17 years old hosted by Thailand to select 4 teams through to play in the World Cup. Model not over 17 years old, “Chang Suek Youth”, the Thai national team, created a great performance and successfully passed into the final 8 teams. In the group stage, Group A, the first match defeated Lao PDR 2-1 with goals from Dusadee Buranachutanon and Chanothai Kongmen, the second match defeated Malaysia 3-0 with goals from Patcharaphon Lekkul, Chanasorn Fortune and Chanothai Kongmeng, and the last match won Yemen 1-0 from Thanakrit Lomnak’s header, winning 3 games in a row with 9 full points to win the group championship. Yemen finished second in the group with six points.

This set of Thai national team players is led by Chanothai Kongmeng, a star player from Buriram United, who has scored 2 goals in the group stage, Patcharaphon Lekkul from Chonburi FC, Chanasorn Choklarp from Assumption Thonburi School, Dusadee Buranachutanon From the Buriram United club and Thanakrit Lomnak from the Chonburi FC club, who have already scored 1 goal each, with “The Frog Prince” Phiphop Onmo as the coach.

Coach Phiphop said that the past games in the group stage It’s a difficult game every game. All players played with confidence. which games will meet with South Korea Have to check the fitness of the players in certain positions and must accelerate recovery to be as ready as possible Because this game is a tough game and means a lot to the team.

In the final 8 rounds, the Thai national team will have to meet South Korea. Group B runners-up At the last match, many people sent reserves onto the field. Until losing to Iran 0-2 with 6 points from 3 matches, finishing 2nd in Group B, despite previously showing a brutal form The first match defeated Qatar 6-1 and the second match defeated Afghanistan 4-0, which the media analyzed that South Korea wanted to enter the second place in the group to avoid the former champion Japan in the semifinals. Causing Iran to have increased to 7 points from 3 games, overtaken to win the group Go to meet Yemen in the final 8 teams

For the final 8 teams, if the Thai national team defeats South Korea will make history Qualified for the World Cup The age not over 17 years old is the 3rd time immediately after the Thai U17 national team had previously been to the World Cup twice, in 1997 and 1999, at the 1996 Asian U-17 Championship, the Thai national team. Won the runner-up and in 1998 was able to win the championship by winning Qatar 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, although the results in the World Cup final round ended with being eliminated from the group stage both times, but The work is remembered by Thai football fans.

The Thai national team, under the age of 17, has a chance to win a ticket to the World Cup again in 24 years after entering the final 8 teams as group A champions. to meet South Korea Group B runners-up This game will kick off at Pathum Thani Stadium on Sunday, June 25 at 9:00 p.m. This pair had previously dueled in a warm-up game. It was the South Korean national team that won 3-0, but if this game was overturned by Thailand, they would win the right to be one of the four teams through to the World Cup. Model not over 17 years old, the final round in November immediately.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency