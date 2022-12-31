Need to prepare for mobility surge in tourist places: minister

Tourist attractions will need special attention and handling to anticipate a surge in mobility and ensure the tightening of health protocols has been carried out properly, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.

“As the East Java Police chief says, we will limit the capacity of our recreational areas. We will implement strict health protocols and secure recreational areas and at the Suramadu Bridge as well,” Sumadi stated while chairing a coordination meeting with district and city police stations across East Java on Friday.

He also appealed to people traveling during the Christmas and New Year holidays to remain vigilant and implement strict health protocols.

“We must remain aware of the new COVID-19 variant called Omicron,” he said.

The minister also asked the police and the East Java regional government to prepare for peak mobility, which is expected to occur on January 1–2 and January 8-9, 2022.

“I laud the work of East Java Regional Police for conducting intensive surveillance and anticipation. Let us work together with 39 resort police chiefs throughout East Java to tighten health protocols, especially during the year-end holiday, as directed by President Joko Widodo,” Sumadi emphasized.

As of Friday, from the results of monitoring at eight terminals in East Java, there has been an increase in the average daily movement of people, with departing passengers up 5.8 percent compared to normal days from 4,700 to 5,100, while arriving passengers have increased 14 percent from 3,200 to 53,400.

The coordination meeting on Friday was also attended by the Mayor of Madiun, H. Maidi; East Java Police chief, Inspector General Nico Afinta; director-general of land transportation, Budi Setiyadi; director of the Indonesian National Police Traffic Corps (Korlantas), Brigadier General Yusri Yunus; head of the Indonesia Toll Road Authority (BPJT) of Public Works and Public Housing, Danang Parikesit; and representatives from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Ministry of Health, and regional police offices across East Java.

Source: Antara News