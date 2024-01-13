Moving forward to help flood victims in 3 provinces.



The Prime Minister posted an update on the progress of helping those suffering from flooding in the three southern border provinces, emphasizing that people’s suffering is always urgent.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army reported on the progress of helping flood victims in the 3 provinces on January 12 that We have repaired and maintained more than 315 people’s homes and continue to do so. There is a medical team on foot to provide basic health assistance to the people. And thanks to the Civil Affairs Operations Team. both on the roof Laying tiles to repair people’s houses that can be prepared quickly

As for the people affected by the floods in Narathiwat Province, they received consumer goods, clean drinking water, medicine, clothing, and kitchenware from royal volunteers. The suffering of the people is always urgent.’

Source: Thai News Agency