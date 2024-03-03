Mother complains about her 16-year-old son being attacked by a gang that severed a ligament. The case is not progressing.



A mother brings her 16-year-old son to the Sai Mai Must Survive page. After being penetrated by a gang in Samut Prakan The crowd severed a ligament and was seriously injured. A report was filed but the case never progressed.

The injured person said that in the middle of the night on February 25th, He and 3 friends rode a motorcycle to change the exhaust pipe. and was about to return home when suddenly a group of 7-9 teenagers wearing mechanic’s shirts riding 3 motorcycles drove past from the other side of the road. A little eye contact Then the other party made a U-turn and followed, using a samurai sword and a long cutting knife to drive 2-3 kilometers away and telling him to park the car. He and his friend parked and tried to run away. But he couldn’t run away. because he had

been slashed in the leg So he had to fight until he was slashed more than 10 times all over his body. Fortunately, a good citizen came to stop him. The group of parties then fled. However, he and his friends did not know the parties before. Now I’m very afraid.

As for Mr. Ekaphob, the founder of the Saimai must survive page. The perpetrator is believed to be a member of the Samut Prakan gang. along with remarking whether or not they were the descendants of influential people Why was they unable to arrest him even though the Police Commander had already given orders to emphasize the matter?

Source: Thai News Agency