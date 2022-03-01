Modelo Builds on Success With the Launch of New Product Innovations

Naranja Picosa

The No. 2 beer brand in the U.S.1 expands its Mexican beer portfolio to bring more Chelada offerings and test three new beverages

CHICAGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modelo announced today the introduction of new product offerings, including expansions on their popular flavor-forward Cheladas and new test offerings such as a premium light beer, Modelo Oro. As the No. 2 beer brand in the U.S.1, Modelo Especial is bolstering its leadership in the high-end beverage category with an expanded portfolio that addresses the flavors and varieties fans look for in an authentic Mexican beer brand.

The new offerings include:

Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa – available nationally

Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal, 12 oz. 12-pack – available nationally

Modelo Oro – available in Charlotte, NC; Fresno, CA and Houston, TX

Modelo Cantarito-Style Cerveza – available in Atlanta, GA; San Diego, CA and Arizona

Modelo Ranch Water – available in Texas and New Mexico

Limón y Sal

“In addition to being the No. 2 beer brand in the country1, Modelo Especial is the best-selling beer in nine key markets throughout the U.S.2, with plenty of room to grow. While we will continue to drive our flagship offering, we hope these innovations will continue our momentum and bring new opportunities for drinkers to enjoy Modelo products,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Modelo. “We are the No. 1 line-up of Cheladas in the U.S.1 and the brand driving all category growth3, so we are committed to investing in new flavorful options and delivering sizes that consumers want.”

Cantarito-Style Cervesa

Available nationally, the brand is releasing a 12oz 12-pack of the popular Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal flavor to make it easier to share when celebrating the Fighting Spirit with friends. The newest, vibrant flavor in the Chelada lineup is Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa – a fun and zesty blend of refreshing flavors including orange, lime, salt, and a hint of spice.

Modelo’s innovations will bolster the brand’s continued growth, as evidenced by its sales: as of January 2022, Modelo is the No. 1 growth beer brand, up 13 percent in extra sales compared to the same period in 20214.

Modelo Oro

“When developing our regional product innovations, we aimed to test new offerings that consumers are asking for in key markets – with the authenticity that only Modelo can bring,” said Saúl Trejo, Senior Brand Manager, Modelo. “We know that consumers are increasingly reaching for lighter, more premium sessionable offerings5, so we developed Modelo Oro, a light cerveza that seals in Modelo’s golden flavor. Meanwhile Modelo Cantarito-Style Cerveza is inspired by the vibrant cantarito cocktail from Jalisco, Mexico – a drink to celebrate the strong Mexican culture and heritage we see throughout the U.S.”

Modelo’s new premium light beer offering is Modelo Oro, a time-crafted and premium light beer with an exceptionally smooth, crisp clean finish. Modelo Ranch Water is a crisp spiked sparkling water crafted with real flavor and Mexican ingredients – with a splash of real Mexican lime juice and a hint of 100% blue agave. Modelo Cantarito-Style Cerveza is a light lager made with a hint of real grapefruit, orange and lime juices.

For more information on these innovations and other Casa Modelo products, visit www.modelousa.com.

Ranch Water

ABOUT MODELO®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

