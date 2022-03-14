IPU Congress to push Indonesian tourism: BKSAP

Bali Island is one of the tourist destinations that are mostly visited by tourists from all over the world.

Jakarta The 144th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Congress, which will take place in Bali from March 22 to 24, 2022, will serve as a platform for promoting Indonesian tourism, a lawmaker has said.

“Bali Island is one of the tourist destinations that are mostly visited by tourists from all over the world,” member of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Board (BKSAP) of the House of Representatives (DPR), Kamrussamad, said in Jakarta on Saturday.

The event will reflect Indonesia’s success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, Kamrussamad said.

As the President of the G20, Indonesia would also be able to prove that it can implement the health protocols and conduct vaccinations to the maximum extent possible, he added.

Source: Antara News