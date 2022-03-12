This NFT contest offers a lifetime supply of free gyros as a prize

Published by

Relaxnews

All the potential uses of NFTs continue to be explored! Perhaps you thought these digital tokens were for authenticating an artwork, providing certification of a purchase, or contributing to the protection of endangered animal species? Well gyro restaurant chain Halal Guys has just come up with another use: an NFT to eat free for life in all its restaurants. On your mark, get set, go! Order a gyro or falafel meal in each one of the hundred restaurants of the American chain Halal Guys, located in the United States, as well as in South Korea, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. The challenge seem…

Read More