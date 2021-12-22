Published by

Newstrail

The global insurtech market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expected to grew at a CAGR of around 15% during the next five years. Report Metric Historical: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2020 Forecast Year: 2021-2026 Insurtech, or insurance technology, refers to the use of technological innovations to garner savings and efficiency in the insurance industry. It is utilized to increase the efficiency in the operations of the insurance company by identifying the risks related to the business operations, market, liquidity, counterparty, and credit. Insurtech also simplifies financial transaction…

Read More