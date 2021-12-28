Published by

Reuters UK

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian health authorities were conducting contact tracing on Tuesday after detecting the Southeast Asian country’s first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the community, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said. The first confirmed case was a 37-year-old male who was from the city of Medan and had visited a restaurant in Jakarta’s central business district earlier this month, Tarmizi told a news conference. The man had no recent history of overseas travel or contacts with international travellers, Tarmizi said, adding he was asymptomatic and was in isol…

