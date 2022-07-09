Himbara arranges 300 sacrificial cows for communities

The State-Owned Banks Association (Himbara), which comprises Bank Negara Indonesia, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, and Bank Tabungan Negara, has provided 300 sacrificial cows for communities in Banten, West Java, and East Java.

The provision of sacrificial cows is part of a joint collaboration by the four banks under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

“Sacrificial (livestock) is the obligation of Muslims who are able (to perform); of course, SOEs (state-owned enterprises) are here to help those who are unable to obtain sacrifices, (we) must help each other,” SOEs Minister Erick Thohir said here on Saturday.

Himbara has provided 200 cows for East Java, 75 for West Java, and 25 for Banten, he added.

Thohir said that the joint program will not only benefit recipients but also drive the regional economy because Himbara has purchased the cows directly from local farmers.

The step taken by Himbara by involving local farmers is in line with the commitment of SOEs to maintain the positive trend of the Indonesian economy, the minister added.

“These cows have been bought from farmers, so this is circulating economy, that is from the community for the community,” Thohir remarked.

He also said that he will continue to monitor the distribution of sacrificial meat so that it is on target.

In addition, the chairman of the Sharia Economic Society (MES) has also assigned state-owned animal husbandry company PT Berdikari to ensure that sacrificial cows are free from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Thohir said that SOEs are ready to assist the government, especially the Ministry of Agriculture, in overcoming the FMD outbreak.

SOEs will also lend support through concrete efforts toward maintaining the revival of job openings that are currently needed by the community, he added.

Source: Antara News