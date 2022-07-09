Aceh deploys teams to supervise slaughter of Qurbani animals

The Animal Husbandry Office of Aceh province has deployed teams to supervise the slaughter of Qurbani (sacrificial) animals for Eid al-Adha to check the spread of the foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease among livestock.

“They will be tasked with checking whether all the Qurbani animals are free of FMD,” Head of the Animal Husbandry Office of Aceh Zalsufran informed here on Saturday.

Besides the Animal Husbandry Office, the teams’ members have been drawn from the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Police (Polri), the Indonesian Veterinarian Association (PDHI) of Aceh, and the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Syiah Kuala University.

According to Zalsufran, the teams are spread across eight sub-districts of Aceh Besar district. Meanwhile, other districts and cities in Aceh have formed their own task forces, and the provincial government is only carrying out monitoring.

The teams comprise 66 personnel from the Aceh Animal Husbandry Office, 11 from TNI, 15 from Polri, 8 from the PDHI-Aceh, and 50 students from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Syiah Kuala University, he informed.

He expressed optimism that the presence of the teams would set the community at ease regarding consuming the meat of Qurbani animals.

Before the animals are slaughtered, the teams will first check whether they are healthy, in accordance with the health protocols.

The teams will also ensure that the meat is safe, healthy, complete, and halal (ASUH), as well as free from disease.

“We thank the teams that have participated and supported this activity. Hopefully, Aceh will soon be free from the FMD outbreak,” he said.

Based on the latest report, the number of FMD cases has touched 34,602. Of the total number, 22,890 animals have recovered, 33 have been conditionally slaughtered, 202 have died, and 11,447 heads of cattle are still sick.

Source: Antara News