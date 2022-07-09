19 hotspots detected in North Sumatra on Saturday: BMKG

As many as 19 hotspots were detected by Tera, Aqua, SNPP, and NOAA20 satellites in several parts of North Sumatra on Saturday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Of the 19 hotspots, two were detected in Dairi and Labuhanbatu districts each, five in Humbang Hasundutan district, four in Karo district, three in Padang Lawas and Serdang Bedagai each, Utami Al Khairiyah, a forecaster with the BBMKG office in Medan, informed here on Saturday.

Cloudy conditions and light rainfall were forecast for several areas in North Sumatra on Saturday afternoon: Nias Islands, Dairi, Pakpak Bharat, Central Tapanuli, North Tapanuli, Humbang Hasundutan, Mandailing Natal, and South Tapanuli and surrounding areas.

Clouds and light rain were forecast at night in Nias Islands, Langkat, Binjai, Karo, Dairi, Pakpak Bharat, Samosir, Central Tapanuli, North Tapanuli, Humbang Hasundutan, Mandailing Natal, South Tapanuli, Padang Lawas, and North Padang Lawas and surrounding areas.

The air temperature was recorded at 17–35 degrees Celsius and humidity at 60–98 percent, with the wind blowing from the southwest-northwest at a speed of 5–30 km per hour, in North Sumatra on Saturday.

Source: Antara News