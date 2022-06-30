Global Center on Adaptation launches first Local Adaptation Champions Awards in the build-up to COP 27

•The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) launches the first international award to spotlight and reward locally led efforts to address climate change and build resilience among vulnerable communities. •Applications for the 2022 Local Adaptation Champions (LAC) Awards are open until 10th July. •Four winners in four categories will receive their prizes from a high-level Jury during COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) today launched the first international Local Adaptation Champions Awards to spotlight and reward locally led adaptation initiatives.

International climate and development funding often fails to reach the local level. This is especially harmful for people living in poverty. Climate change is expected to push more than 130 million people into extreme poverty by 2030, making the situation increasingly challenging over time. These awards aim to reach local communities who are aware of solutions to adapt to the impacts of climate change, but lack the resources and power to scale such solutions up or implement them effectively.

“As the only international organization dedicated to adaptation solutions for a climate resilient future, we witness how people and communities on the frontlines of climate change are often the most active and innovative in developing adaptation solutions,” explains Professor Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation. “Our hope is that these Awards will help put communities and local actors at the center of decision-making and funding for climate adaptation.”

Four winners in four separate categories –leadership; knowledge and capacity; local innovation and financial governance­ and will be selected by a prestigious jury.

The winners will be awarded €15,000 each at an award ceremony to be held during COP 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2022. Applications are open until 10th July 2022.

For more information about the awards and to apply please go to www.gca.org/llachampions

About the Global Center on Adaptation

The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) is an international organization which works as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, from the international to the local, in partnership with the public and private sector. Founded in 2018, GCA operates from its headquarters in the largest floating office in the world, located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. GCA has a worldwide network of regional offices in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Dhaka, Bangladesh and Beijing, China.

Contact

For inquiries about the awards please contact:

Anju Sharma

Lead, Locally Led Adaptation

Anju.sharma@gca.org

