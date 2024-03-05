Gang lynching of a Myanmar man for killing a Buddhist monk for stealing money.


Tak, Villagers lynched a Myanmar man who used a brick to hit “Kru Ba Lek” in the head. Kakuti died in Mae Sot District, Tak Province. He confessed to killing Kru Ba Lek out of personal revenge.

The moment Mr. Win Kyaw Bo, a Myanmar citizen, was accused of using a brick to hit his head and physically injure Phrakhru Bundit Sasanakun or Kru Balek, the abbot of Wat Mai Suwan. Until his death in a kuti in Mae Sot District, Tak Province, in the middle of the night on March 1st. They were lynched by villagers out of anger.

He later confessed to brutally killing Kruba Lek out of personal revenge. In addition, he was angry that he had tried to ride a bicycle and ask for 700 baht, but Kruba Lek wouldn’t give it. Therefore, he accidentally grabbed a brick and smashed Kruba Lek’s head repeatedly 4 times after causing the crime. He hurriedly swept away the property in the cubicle and fled with another 3,500 baht, hoping to give it to his pregnant wife to pay for childbirth expenses. He admitted that after committing th
e crime After the incident, I felt sorry, repented and apologized to society.

Source: Thai News Agency

