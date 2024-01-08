Essential Pharma acquires European rights to Colobreathe®(colistimethate sodium) from Teva

Colobreathe® is an inhaled antibiotic for the management of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in cystic fibrosis patients

The acquisition will help ensure continued access to an important medicine for this vulnerable patient population

First rare disease medicine to be added to the Essential Pharma product portfolio

Zug, Switzerland and Egham, UK – 8 January 2024 – Essential Pharma, an international specialty pharma group focused on ensuring that patients have sustainable access to low volume, clinically well-established pharmaceutical products across key therapeutic areas, announces that it has completed the acquisition of European rights to Colobreathe® from Teva Laboratories UK Limited.

Colobreathe® is indicated for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA) in patients with cystic fibrosis aged 6 years and older. Bacterial lung infection with PsA is frequent in cystic fibrosis patients due to the accumulation of mucus in the lungs which allows bacteria to grow more easily causing infections, lung damage and breathing problems.1 There are two elements to Colobreathe®, a capsule containing the active pharmaceutical ingredient and a Turbospin inhaler to deliver the drug.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Essential Pharma has acquired the rights to Colobreathe® across European markets; the product is currently marketed across more than 20 countries in Europe, including the UK. The acquisition represents the first rare disease product acquisition for the group and further establishes Essential Pharma as a leading specialty pharma business ensuring the continual supply of niche medicines of high clinical importance to patients, healthcare providers and carers.

Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma, commented: “Our singular focus is on ensuring patients can maintain sustainable access to vital medicines. Colobreathe® is an important treatment for a serious complication that arises frequently among cystic fibrosis patients. Our acquisition of the European rights to this medicine, which will become our first product indicated for treatment in a rare disease, will help ensure that cystic fibrosis patients in Europe have continued access.”

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international specialty pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, at-risk products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise might not be available. Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 70 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 300 products across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma’s growth strategy is based on identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios. It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes, with a proven history of integrating assets and managing complex technology transfers seamlessly while ensuring continuous and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma’s growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long-term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

CONTACTS

Essential Pharma

Emma Johnson, CEO

Tel: +44(0)1784 477 167

Email: info@essentialpharmaceuticals. com

ICR Consilium

Mary-Jane Elliott/Tracy Cheung/Chris Welsh

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Email: Essentialpharma@consilium- comms.com

Job code: EP/Consilium/2023/12/001

January 2024

1 https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/ documents/overview/ colobreathe-epar-summary- public_en.pdf

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000907559