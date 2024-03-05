Dismantling and dismantling 3 steps to sit and watch the moon, creating a public beach.


Phuket, The stairs of a Phuket villa were dismantled, the scene where a foreign man kicked a doctor. Because it was discovered that steps 2-4 were built to encroach on the public area of ??Yamu Beach.

The stairs of a Phuket villa were dismantled, the scene where a foreign man kicked a doctor. After earlier, Pak Klok Subdistrict Municipality Put up a sign for demolition. Because it was discovered that steps 2-4 were built to encroach on the public area of ??Yamu Beach.

However, the removal of the stairs by the project owner today is considered a dismantling before the 30-day deadline as announced by the Pak Klok Subdistrict Municipality. In addition, the Phuket NACC has visited the area to inspect the elephant camp business owned by this foreigner. Is there any agency that benefits or notifies correctly or not? If it is incorrect, it will be proposed to the court for revocation.

Source: Thai News Agency

