Published by

Newstrail

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Control Towers Market Size; Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global control towers market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Control towers are a centralized hub for an active cloud platform, aiming at end-to-end distribution chain control and visibility. They offer a detailed insight into incoming and outgoing shipment services, like advanced shipping notice (ASN) and on-time delivery. Control towers are int…

Read More