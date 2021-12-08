Cobwebs Technologies Named Winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cobwebs Technologies announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Cobwebs’ Web Investigation Platform, a winner in the Annual 2021 Disruptor Company Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

Cobwebs’ powerful web intelligence solution monitors online activity, collecting and analyzing data of endless digital channels – from the open, deep, and dark web, to mobile and social. Our exclusive deep and dark web monitoring technology extracts targeted intelligence from the web’s big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating critical insights.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose Web Investigation Platform has been named a winner by the Globee Awards,” said Udi Levy, CEO, Cobwebs Technologies. “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer-focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers.”

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

“Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries.

To be eligible to participate, a business must be a privately owned company that’s operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world.

Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

Cobwebs solutions were designed by our intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: social media, open, deep, and dark web. Our web intelligence platform monitors these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights.

Our exclusive technology extracts targeted intelligence from big data using the latest machine learning algorithms, automatically generating intelligent insights.

