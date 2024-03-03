Citizens join forces to reclaim public beaches Paying tribute to the scandal of a foreigner kicking a doctor



Phuket, Swiss event Rent a luxury villa on Yamu Beach. Living with a Thai wife Claimed to have stumbled and fallen onto a docstor who was sitting on the beach steps. Now it’s spreading like a field fire. After Thai people living in Phuket were dissatisfied with such actions. Today there was a gathering on Yamu Beach. to express symbolically Reclaim public beaches

People in Phuket Province join together to sing the Thai national anthem. along with waving the Thai flag While standing on the steps in front of a luxury villa on Yamu Beach, Village No. 7, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket Province, the spot where the female doctor and a friend came to sit and rest and watch the moonlight. Before later, a 45-year-old Swiss man and his Thai wife came to scold him and claimed that he tripped and fell and hit the doctor. until it became a scandal at this time

It is a historic sight that has never been seen before on Yamu Beach. where hundreds of people from all over gathered together Importantly, it’s

not just Phuket people. But there were also Thai people from other provinces who came to join in. Some people brought wrapped rice, milk and butter snacks and drinking water to distribute to each other. Some people brought mats to sit on the beach. To express symbolically that Public beaches are national property. of the land of Thailand Every Thai citizen must have the right of access. shared benefits equally And it must not only be at Yamu Beach. But it also includes all beaches that are public areas in Thailand.

In the past, Yamu Beach was not widely known among general tourists visiting Phuket. There are only tourists who come to stay overnight at hotels located high in the mountains. Including the luxury villas currently being built along Yamu beach. The average selling price per house is not less than 300-400 million baht, making this beach look like a secret beach. or private beach But Yamu villagers know this beach well. Because they often come to catch aquatic animals, including shrimp, shellfish, c

rabs, fish, right on the beach. Because this area is still fertile.

In the past, villagers said that about 10 years ago, when new villas were being built. The project had previously had a dispute over a public walkway down to the beach with villagers. But in the end they negotiated and reached a conclusion. It is the origin of the construction of the bamboo tunnel, a public road that is currently in use. which villagers in the area noted that It may not only be the villas that are being scandalized for encroaching on public space. But there may be other luxury villas. Along Yamu Beach with construction encroaching on public beach areas Including some places where trees were cut and destroyed on public beaches. In order not to obstruct the view of the villa itself. In this matter, we urge all relevant authorities to expedite investigation. To return all public spaces to all Thai citizens.

Currently, Phuket Province has approximately 19 well-known tourist attraction beaches, spread across 3 districts: Mueang

District, Kathu District, and Thalang District, with the most popular beaches being Patong Beach, Tri Trang Beach, and Lim, Kamala, Kata, Karon, Rawai, Nai Harn, Yanui, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Nai Yang and Mai Khao are mostly filled with expensive buildings. including hotels, resorts, condominiums and villas.

As for the public beach, it is still a green area for people to use without a villa hotel. At present there is very little left. If it’s the Thalang District area that still has some remains to be seen is Tha La Beach in the area of ??Village No. 8, Pa Khlok Subdistrict, which villagers say In the past, it had almost become a place for villas and hotels to be built as well. But with the strong cooperation of the community As a result, public areas along Tha La Beach are still maintained for everyone to relax. Yamu beach section Which is located not far from Tha La beach. Currently, there is information that more than 50 percent has become the residence of foreigners who marry Thai wives. and invested hu

ndreds of millions of baht to become the owner of this beach view villa. Including rental housing at a price in the low hundreds of thousands. Up to a million baht per month The same way that Mr. David, a Swiss citizen, rents to live with his Thai wife.

