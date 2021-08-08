BNPB head tells COVID-19 patients to think positive, remain optimistic

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Ganip Warsito raised the spirits of COVID-19 patients under isolation in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, and advised them to think positively and remain optimistic.

“Keep healthy and get well soon. The key to recovery is to maintain immunity, stay safe and remain optimistic,” Warsito said in a written statement received here on Sunday.

He made the statement while visiting COVID-19 patients at the Human Resources Development Agency (BPSDM) building in Pekanbaru City.

“We must always pray and believe that we will recover,” said Warsito.

BPSDM is one of the government facilities used for handling COVID-19 patients since last September 2020.

The building managed by the provincial government was converted into an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

“Keep your mind, keep the spirit,” he said, before leaving the facility.

Citra Iskandar, one of the doctors at the facility, said three doctors were readied in the facility, that has also provided medical oxygen, medicines and nutritious food for patients.

In addition to BPSDM building, the local government has also prepared five other isolation facilities, including the Education Quality Assurance Agency (LPMP) building, Health Training Center and hajj dormitory to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

For hajj dormitory, the 513-bed capacity facility is provided for self-isolated patients with moderate symptoms.

The Pekanbaru City Government has also operated low-cost apartment as a place of isolation.

The total capacity of isolation facilities in the Riau Province is 1,092 beds.

Meanwhile, data from Riau Province COVID-19 Task Force as of August 6, 2021 recorded a total of 105,125 COVID-19 cases in all districts and cities, with the highest number recorded in Pekanbaru City as many as 43,734 cases or 41.6 percent of the total cases in the province.

Out of all the administrative districts and cities in the province, only the Meranti Islands District is in the moderate risk zone for COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, other administrative areas are in high risk zones for COVID-19 cases.

Source: Antara News