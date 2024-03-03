A young businessman is attracted to a woman he is dating online. Tricked into love – transferred money, lost 4 million



A 40-year-old businessman is very hurt! Meet a girl playing online games The first time we talked, we called “darling” and it made us both fall in love and be lost. Called to talk about building a relationship for 5 years, transferred more than 4 million baht, in the end everything was not as described.

Mr. A (pseudonym) said that he met this woman through playing a famous shooting game on his mobile phone. He claimed that his name was “Aey,” so they had always played games together. Until there was an exchange of lines to talk outside of the game. The first time we talked, the woman called herself “darling”, so there was a passion and they talked continuously until it developed into talking on the phone all day and all night. Throughout the conversation, the women made themselves feel like they were friends with each other. And women often tell about family problems regarding money and various problems. who need financial assistance, such as health problems of family members Until repairing the woman’s hou

se in Chonburi Province, he understood that the woman was in trouble and therefore helped. which is both requested and unsolicited

Later, the woman said she was selling car related products online. But I don’t have much knowledge. make little profit So I asked myself, who is a businessman and has knowledge about cars. Help invest in ordering products for the women to sell. which he himself helped because he saw that they were lovers It also pays a salary and profit share to the saleswomen.

Throughout the period of talking together Women will send pictures of beautiful girls with good bodies claiming to be themselves. Sent according to various occasions Make yourself believe that the picture in question is really the girl you are dating. But there were times when she tried to make a video but the woman evaded it and turned off the camera, citing various reasons. Nana said she was busy. I didn’t think anything of it myself. Until finally there was a discussion for the women to gradually return some of the mon

ey they had given. So the woman said she would sell the house and get the money back. In order not to cause difficulties for the girlfriend Before saying that the house can be sold But it was quiet and unable to contact me, so I felt uneasy. It is thought that the woman was harmed. So he traveled to the address where he had bought things and sent them to Chonburi. But when he arrived, he found another woman who identified herself as the sister of the person to whom he had delivered the goods. But he was not the same person as in the photo he received. And his name was not “Aey” but his name was “Nick”, so he told his sister about all the money that had been transferred to the woman. The older sister said she would help contact the woman to negotiate a loan contract and get the money back. But until now there has been no progress and he has not received the money back.

Therefore, I would like to leave a message to “Aey” to immediately contact and return the money. Because I don’t want to have to file a lawsui

t. But if you don’t contact me I will bring all the evidence I have gathered to report the case for fraud and impersonation of another person. Because he saw that he had the intent to deceive and use other people’s pictures to make up his claim from the beginning.

Mr. Ekkapop Luengprasert The founder of the Saimai page must survive. A message to the people who have this kind of online love. Please be careful of being deceived. Because I personally believe that love should really be seen face to face. Not an online system Along with a message to the young woman whose picture was used as an impersonation. Please contact us at the Saimai Tong Rod page. To punish those who caused this incident as well. Because they are considered victims as well.

Source: Thai News Agency