A moment of life: helping a baby elephant that was lost in the herd and fell into a creek.



Surat Thani, Take a look at the moments of life. Officials and villagers came to help. “Baby elephant” lost from her herd and fell in a creek for 2 days

yesterday Officials received a report of a wild elephant calf straying from its herd. then fell into the creek which has water and mud in almost half of the creek Huai Mai Sai area, Village No. 2, Pak Mak Subdistrict, Chaiya District, Surat Thani Province The villagers who came to tap rubber saw it at around 8:00 a.m. and so informed the village headman. Before the village headman coordinates with relevant officials to help

From the investigation, it is believed that the elephant fell into the creek channel. Since the night of March 1st Initially, officials warned the villagers. Move away from the scene of the incident. Prepare personnel and rescue equipment to stay away. Because there are 2-3 additional elephants in the herd, there is fear of danger. Then use a backhoe to dig a path so that the baby elephant can climb out of the creek by itself. But the h

elp came with difficulty. Because there was quite a lot of mud in the creek.

Until around 7:45 p.m. yesterday, officials were able to help the baby elephant climb out of the creek safely. and walked together with the herd .

Source: Thai News Agency