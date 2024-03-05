A gun is pointed at the head and the youths are forced to fight each other. Whoever lost was beaten repeatedly until they were sore.



Surat Thani, A 30-year-old young moneylender sets up a kratom water gang. He pulled a gun to his head and forced the teenagers to fight each other. If anyone loses, they must be beaten repeatedly until they are sick.

The incident of 3-4 teenagers forming a circle to drink kratom water. In a house, Bang Kung Subdistrict, Mueang District, Surat Thani Province And there was a middle-aged man. The next thing I learned was that Mr. Nattaphon, age 30, was the host, forcing teenagers around 17-20 years old to fight. Mr. Nattaphon brought a gun to the boat. before pointing it at the teenagers who were fighting each other

Another clip shows an incident where Mr. Natthaphon physically assaulted a teenager who fought and lost. It can be seen that even the person being attacked will fall to the ground. But was also kicked and stomped several times for more than a minute amidst the cheers of the people in the group.

After the clip was published on social media, Police Colonel Nipon Chatri, superintendent of the Surat T

hani Police Station, recently Ordered the investigative team to expedite inspection to the said house located in Banjong Hao Village. Bypass Road, Makham Tia Subdistrict. When police arrived, it appeared that the house was still closed and there was a pickup truck parked in the house. It is thought that the homeowner with the gun forced the teenagers into a fight. Still sleeping in the house, Surat Thani Police Station Investigation Team So he kept observing.

Preliminary examination of the history of the said person has a career in lending money outside the system. And there are subordinates who are teenagers who work to collect daily loans for them. and found that the person previously had been arrested in the case Firearms Act .

Source: Thai News Agency