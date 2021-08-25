Six thousand people with disabilities in West Java province have received COVID-19 jabs, according to data recorded by the Social Office as of August 22, 2021.

People with disabilities can avail COVID-19 vaccination services at vaccination centers and public health facilities, head of West Java Social Office, Dodo Suhendar, said in Bandung on Monday.

“The implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination for people with disabilities is being carried out by taking into account the type of disability,” he informed, adding that people with disabilities can undergo vaccination with the assistance of a companion.

According to Suhendar, 121,648 people living with disabilities have been included in the target list for COVID-19 vaccinations in West Java province.

People living with disabilities who have not been registered as target recipients for COVID-19 vaccinations can contact the district and city Social Office or community health centers closest to their place of residence to register for the program, he said.

Suhendar said that people living with disabilities are a group that is vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Therefore, the provincial government is intensifying vaccination services for them in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force and district and city governments, he informed.

“District and city health offices in West Java have also added places for injecting COVID-19 vaccines for people with disabilities, both in special schools and health centers,” he said.

In addition to providing vaccination services, the provincial government is promoting a campaign for health protocol implementation for people living with disabilities, he informed.

The Indonesian government launched nationwide vaccinations on January 13, 2021 in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19. President Widodo was the first to receive a COVID-19 shot in the country.

Source: Antara News