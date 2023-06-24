499 new MPs have received certificates, leaving “Anucha” on the mission

Office of the Election Commission of Thailand, June 24 – New MPs receive certificates to report to the last day, 499 people, leaving “Anucha” on a mission to visit Japan. You can still pick up until the opening of the council on July 3.

Reporters report that today (June 24) is the last day to receive a certificate of MP from the Election Commission to report to the parliament. Throughout the day, 41 people received their certificates from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party. and Bhumjaithai Party led by Mr. Saksayam Chidchob, secretary general of the Bhumjaithai Party, led the team of MPs of the party to receive the certificate, and later at 12.30, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party travel to receive a certificate After completing the mission, the group of doctors took the heart to Khon Kaen Province and the person who came to receive the book was the 499th person, namely Mr. Roongroj Thongsri, MP for Buriram. Bhumjaithai Party

For the total number of MPs who have received certificates from the Election Commission of Thailand over the past 5 days, there are 499 people, only 1 person remains, namely Mr. Anucha Nakasai, MP for Chainat of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party. that have not received due to a mission to travel to Japan as Acting Minister of Industry for a study visit to a sample dairy farm You can pick up the certificate at the 5th floor of the Office of the Election Commission of Thailand until the opening date of the council meeting on July 3. – Thai News Agency

