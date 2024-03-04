“Watchara Phetthong” filed a complaint with AMLO to investigate the route of foreign money harming doctors.


AMLO, “Watchara Phetthong,” former Democrat Party MP, submitted AMLO to investigate the financial trail of a Swiss businessman. that caused physical harm to a doctor in Phuket Province

Mr. Watchara Phetthong, former Democrat Party MP Traveled to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to submit a letter to the President and Secretary-General of AMLO to investigate Mr. David’s financial route. Swiss businessman for attacking a doctor in Phuket Province, is it considered a money laundering offense or not? He said that this foreigner’s actions were in serious violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Due to the fact that Mr. David Owns an elephant camp in Phuket Province. And elephants are rented to operate a business at the Phuket Elephant Conservation Center. On behalf of the company by requesting donations And it is also questionable about the rental of luxury accommodations and what kind of business income there is. Including having the behavior of being an influential, aggressive person, har
ming Thai people

In addition, we would like to investigate the two police officers who received the report of the incident. In the case of speaking that foreigners are better than Thais and will submit a matter to the Land Department to investigate the issuance of the said villa title deed. whether it was obtained legally or not And please check Mr. David’s foundation as well.

Mr. Suthisak Sumon, a legal expert Deputy Spokesperson of the AMLO Office, representing the matter, said: This is a matter of great interest to society. The AMLO office must investigate whether there has been a violation of the Fundamental Law on Money Laundering. To proceed with further inspection of the acquisition of property.

Source: Thai News Agency

