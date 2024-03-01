Vietnamese tourism sees positive recovery



Hanoi: Vietnam welcomed more than 3 million foreign tourist arrivals in the first two months of 2024, up 68.7% year-on-year, and equivalent to 98.5% of the figure recorded before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the General Statistics Office.

Localities across the country also served 14 million domestic visitors, of whom 4.9 million stayed overnight.

Total revenue from tourists in the period reached 136.1 trillion VND (5.5 billion USD).

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said that these figures showed positive recovery of Vietnamese tourism, and are a foundation for the sector to fulfill its target of 18 million foreign tourists this year.

In the period, all regions reported growth in the number of holiday-makers to Vietnam, such as Asia (77.8%), Europe (76%), Oceania (36.5%), and America (8.4%).

The Republic of Korea remained the biggest source of visitors to Vietnam, followed by China, Taiwan (China) and the US.

The potential Indian market continued to see optimistic signals with an i

ncrease of 34.7% over the same period in 2023, ranking 8th in the top 10 markets of Vietnamese tourism.

Notably, all European markets reported growth, especially markets enjoying the unilateral visa exemption policy such as the UK (32.6%), France (34.6%), Italy (82.3%), Spain (48.5%), and Russia (58.7%)./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency