Thohir to lead local committee for U-20 World Cup

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chairperson of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), Erick Thohir, has decided to lead the local organizing committee (LOC) for the 2023 U-20 World Cup to cut bureaucratic runaround and keep preparations for the tournament efficient.”I will directly lead the LOC to accommodate the coordination and division of tasks with the Indonesia FIFA U-20 World Cup organizing committee(INAFOC). We hope the coordination between LOC and INAFOC will be effective and efficient, including task division,” he said in a statement released on the PSSI’s website on Thursday. In addition, Thohir who is also the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister, said he wanted to showcase Indonesia’s capability for hosting the U-20 World Cup. “The U-20 World Cup is our moment to show our capability as a good host, which will be successful in conducting competitions with the highest quality. It cannot fail,” he remarked. In addition, by leading the LOC, he said he believes that he can help support transparency regarding the activity budget. “Everything must come in order. We must separate the government and sponsor budgets, both from the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) or local sponsors. It should not be mixed up. While for the opening and closing ceremonies, we will hand it over to INAFOC,” he remarked. The former President of the Italian club, Inter Milan, said he would ensure that there is no deviation from the set standards during the 2023 U-20 World Cup. “For events made by FIFA, they must follow the FIFA standards and protocols. We have to follow the regulations. This is also our chance to participate in the bidding for the World Cup host. We must make sure everything goes well,” he added. The 2023 U-20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023, in Indonesia. So far, 16 countries out of a total of 24 have confirmed their attendance at the 2023 U-20 World Cup, namely Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, the United States, Fiji, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, England, France, Israel, Italy, and Slovakia. baca-jugaRelated news: Indonesia ready for U20 World Cup: AmaliRelated news: President has allowed me to focus on football development: AmaliRelated news: Papua also covered in FIFA U-20 WC trophy tour: Minister

Source: Antara News Agency