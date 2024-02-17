The Prime Minister talks with “Commander of the Armed Forces – Suthin” emphasizing the protection of important people.



Top.6., The Prime Minister reveals that he talked with “Commander of the Armed Forces – Suthin” emphasizing the protection of important persons. Upgrading the level of the military craftsmanship school to bachelor’s level. Said to go to the area and prepare to visit military camps. Aiming at improving welfare

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Interview before traveling to Nakhon Phanom Province Sakon Nakhon and Udon Thani Between 17-19 Feb. about having lunch with the commander of the armed forces and Mr. Suthin Klangsaeng, Minister of Defense yesterday (16 Feb.), that yesterday he went to have dinner. With the commanders of the three armed forces, we have regular discussions on the development of the armed forces. Including discussing various concerns. We brought it to talk.

There was also discussion about the protection of the royal family and important people. and emphasize that this is an important matter which must be done correctly Don’t let the people suffer. which everyone

agrees with

Mr. Settha said there was also discussion about the welfare of soldiers. Continuing from last week He went to visit the police officer’s flat. So I inquired with Army commander talks about the lives of soldiers It’s not just the dimensions of the residence. but also includes education Because at present it is only decorative. Vocational Certificate Program (Vocational Certificate), but it is a pleasure to study at the Military Craftsman School. Able to produce labor to enter the market which various industries There is still a need for skilled workers. which the army commander admitted that at present Military craftsmen schools still exist only at the vocational certificate level. Which must be considered to be developed to the level of a higher vocational certificate (Vocational Certificate) and bachelor’s degree level.

Mr. Settha further said that for various medical facilities of the armed forces, such as Bhumibol Hospital. which has millions of people receiving treatment per year But they ar

e only 10% of military personnel, showing that these hospitals provide good care to the people. Including medical facilities in the army or military camps

Mr. Settha said that visiting the area this time He will go and hand over the land title deed from the army, which the army commander will also travel with. So I will take this opportunity. to the Army Commander Take you to see the medical facility in the military camp. including life within the camp which he is concerned about every sector We must care for them with dignity. And if in the future I will change to another career. It can be done with dignity.

The Prime Minister also said that while dining with the commanders of the armed forces yesterday evening, we talked for quite a long time, the food was delicious and the atmosphere was good.

Source: Thai News Agency